Short Interest in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Rises By 42.7%

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the July 29th total of 953,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Autoliv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Autoliv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 5.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

ALV stock opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

