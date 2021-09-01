Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Increases By 43.4%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the July 29th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Get Crown alerts:

In related news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.