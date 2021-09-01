SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.14.

SITM opened at $212.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,321.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $34,276.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total value of $792,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,229 shares of company stock worth $9,490,259. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SiTime by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

