Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Hold Rating at JMP Securities

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $239.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

