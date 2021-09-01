Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $35.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 683,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,442,213 shares.The stock last traded at $25.05 and had previously closed at $25.99.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Option Care Health by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,607,000 after purchasing an additional 570,865 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.9% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $7,267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 161.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 99.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

