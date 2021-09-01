Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($8.53) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2022 earnings at ($9.55) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $156.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.88. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,374,000 after purchasing an additional 394,113 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,789,000 after purchasing an additional 382,517 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,212,000 after purchasing an additional 158,483 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,195,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $249,945,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

