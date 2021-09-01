FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Issued By Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.59. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

NYSE:RY opened at $102.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $106.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.93.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 74.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 40.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.