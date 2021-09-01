Citigroup Increases Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Price Target to $20.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 323.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

LXRX stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $681.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.44. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 536.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

