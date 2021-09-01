Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $124.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 82,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,303,417 shares.The stock last traded at $94.40 and had previously closed at $99.59.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AFRM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

