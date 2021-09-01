Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) vs. Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Financial Analysis

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) and Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

81.6% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Radius Global Infrastructure and Mitie Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Global Infrastructure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mitie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Radius Global Infrastructure presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.13%. Given Radius Global Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Radius Global Infrastructure is more favorable than Mitie Group.

Profitability

This table compares Radius Global Infrastructure and Mitie Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Global Infrastructure N/A -2.99% -1.12% Mitie Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Radius Global Infrastructure and Mitie Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Global Infrastructure $69.76 million 19.40 -$175.91 million N/A N/A Mitie Group $2.76 billion 0.50 $115.06 million N/A N/A

Mitie Group has higher revenue and earnings than Radius Global Infrastructure.

Summary

Radius Global Infrastructure beats Mitie Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.