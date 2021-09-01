Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $98.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,365,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after acquiring an additional 597,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.