Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.
Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $98.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $128.16.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,365,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after acquiring an additional 597,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
