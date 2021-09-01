Contrasting LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) & SOS (NYSE:SOS)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LexinFintech and SOS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.78 billion 0.71 $91.18 million $0.48 14.50 SOS $50.29 million 9.83 $4.40 million N/A N/A

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Volatility and Risk

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LexinFintech and SOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 1 5 0 2.83 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

LexinFintech presently has a consensus target price of $11.87, indicating a potential upside of 70.47%. Given LexinFintech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than SOS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.9% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 19.06% 39.51% 11.50% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LexinFintech beats SOS on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

