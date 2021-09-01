Reviewing Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII)

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom -2.86% -19.88% -14.80% Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fathom and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fathom presently has a consensus price target of $54.25, indicating a potential upside of 89.82%. Given Fathom’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fathom is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Fathom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fathom and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom $176.78 million 2.39 -$1.34 million ($0.12) -238.17 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

Fathom has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Summary

Fathom beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

