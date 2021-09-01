G-III Apparel Group (GIII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.02.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

