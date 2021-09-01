Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce sales of $25.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $25.60 million. Kamada posted sales of $35.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $99.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $102.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $83.42 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kamada.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 56.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KMDA opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $239.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.00. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $10.29.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
