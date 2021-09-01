Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce sales of $25.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $25.60 million. Kamada posted sales of $35.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $99.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $102.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $83.42 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMDA shares. TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 56.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMDA opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $239.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.00. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

