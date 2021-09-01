CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. The firm had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. On average, analysts expect CooTek (Cayman) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTK stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. CooTek has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 256.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

