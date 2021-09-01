Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) in a report released on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entasis Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.79 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $131.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 6,268,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

