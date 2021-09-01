FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quorum Information Technologies Inc. Reduced by Analyst (CVE:QIS)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quorum Information Technologies in a report issued on Friday, August 27th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03.

CVE QIS opened at C$1.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Quorum Information Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.73 million and a PE ratio of -57.50.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

