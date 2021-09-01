FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quorum Information Technologies Inc. Reduced by Analyst (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quorum Information Technologies in a report issued on Friday, August 27th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03.

CVE QIS opened at C$1.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Quorum Information Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.73 million and a PE ratio of -57.50.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

