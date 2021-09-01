CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $335.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $277.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.22.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $281.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.66 and its 200-day moving average is $225.49.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $293,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 92.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

