Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Hold

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Altra Industrial’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company’s diversified businesses, focus on lowering debts, a healthy liquidity position and shareholder-friendly policies enhance its attractiveness. For 2021, strengthening end markets, solid orders and healthy backlog are predicted to favor results. It increased sales projection for the year to $1,890-$1,920 million and earnings projection to $3.30-$3.46 per share. Its technological expertise, e-commerce capabilities and working capital improvement program are expected to be beneficial. However, softness in renewable energy and headwinds in commercial aerospace is concerning. In addition, supply-chain issues along with higher costs of raw materials, logistics and labor might hurt. Third-quarter earnings are predicted to decline from the year-ago quarter.”

AIMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after purchasing an additional 242,591 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after buying an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after buying an additional 755,677 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

