EnWave (CVE:ENW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

EnWave (CVE:ENW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$1.65 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.45. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 70.10% from the stock’s current price.
ENW opened at C$0.97 on Monday. EnWave has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of C$108.27 million and a P/E ratio of -22.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.21.
About EnWave
