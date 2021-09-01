EnWave (CVE:ENW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

EnWave (CVE:ENW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$1.65 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.45. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 70.10% from the stock’s current price.

ENW opened at C$0.97 on Monday. EnWave has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of C$108.27 million and a P/E ratio of -22.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.21.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

