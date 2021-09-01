Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

TOL stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 15.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 25.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

