Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Analog Devices in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $162.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $30,580,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $24,293,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

