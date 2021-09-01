Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Up 0.9%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.18. 63,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 351,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOT. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$1.85 target price on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of C$443.30 million and a P/E ratio of -73.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

