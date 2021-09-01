Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 130.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at about $10,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

