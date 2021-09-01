Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $4.55 on Monday. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $245.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 97.78%. Analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JFIN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Jiayin Group by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

