Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €78.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FIE. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €71.43 ($84.03).

Shares of FRA FIE opened at €65.10 ($76.59) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.76. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

