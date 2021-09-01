Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to Sell

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATIP. Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $66,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

