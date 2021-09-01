VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VirTra during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VirTra by 109.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VirTra by 824.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 363,396 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTSI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group cut VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VirTra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

VTSI opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. VirTra has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Research analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

