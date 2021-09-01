First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.32 on Monday. First Bank has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.97.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Bank by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

