Short Interest in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Grows By 22.4%

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the July 29th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,412. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 36,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $6,950,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

