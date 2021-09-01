Head-To-Head Survey: Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) versus TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aemetis and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis -31.53% N/A -42.37% TOMI Environmental Solutions -36.35% -33.72% -25.81%

36.4% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Aemetis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aemetis and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis $165.56 million 2.13 -$36.66 million ($1.74) -6.39 TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 1.16 $4.39 million N/A N/A

TOMI Environmental Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aemetis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aemetis and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis 0 0 8 0 3.00 TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aemetis currently has a consensus target price of $31.17, suggesting a potential upside of 180.28%. Given Aemetis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aemetis is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Summary

Aemetis beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc. is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota. The India segment refers to the Kakinada plant, administrative offices in Hyderabad, and holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. Its products include glycerin, ethanol, food and feed, biodiesel, and edible oils. The company was founded by Eric Armstrong McAfee in 2006 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

