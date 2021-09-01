Analyzing Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and SQZ Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.38%. SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 188.22%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and SQZ Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.81 million ($4.32) -6.13 SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million 17.76 -$50.52 million ($9.35) -1.42

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SQZ Biotechnologies. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -3.73% -2.95% SQZ Biotechnologies -346.39% -74.70% -28.34%

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

