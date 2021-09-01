Contrasting Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Donegal Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Donegal Group has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Donegal Group and First Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 6.66% 8.05% 1.94% First Acceptance 3.86% 9.84% 3.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Donegal Group and First Acceptance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $777.82 million 0.60 $52.81 million $1.76 8.56 First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.30 $10.42 million N/A N/A

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Summary

Donegal Group beats First Acceptance on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities. The Personal Lines of Insurance segment consists of homeowners and private passenger automobile policies. The Commercial Lines of Insurance segment includes commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation policies. The company was founded on August 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, PA.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

