Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.38.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,913,000 after buying an additional 310,603 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,055,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after buying an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,849,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $184.53 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

