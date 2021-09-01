MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $33.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

