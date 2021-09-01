CS Disco (LAW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect CS Disco to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LAW opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

