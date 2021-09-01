Medallia (MDLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Medallia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDLA stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,245,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,972,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,970 shares of company stock worth $12,373,737. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

