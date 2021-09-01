Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WEBR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Weber alerts:

Shares of WEBR opened at $16.26 on Monday. Weber has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.