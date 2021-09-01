Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CBWBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.