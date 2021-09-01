Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

SHLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of SHLX opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In related news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

