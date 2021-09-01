KNOT Offshore Partners LP Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note issued on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. B. Riley also issued estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $17.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $589.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 820,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 410.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter worth about $186,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 104.00%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.