CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CYBN stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. CYBIN INC. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $447.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CYBIN INC. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

