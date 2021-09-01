Brokers Set Expectations for Aviat Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aviat Networks in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $35.44 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.16.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.