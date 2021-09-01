Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYF. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

