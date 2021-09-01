Taglich Brothers Comments on Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Midwest Energy Emissions in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01).

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Midwest Energy Emissions stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

