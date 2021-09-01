Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Up 5.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90. 609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 199,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Specifically, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The stock has a market cap of $618.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 514.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 214,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 170,094 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1,584.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 80,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

