InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 1st (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners’ (NASDAQ:IPVIU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 1st. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ IPVIU opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at about $5,934,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at about $19,800,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

