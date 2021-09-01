Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I A’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 1st (NYSE:WPCAU)

Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I A’s (NYSE:WPCAU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I A had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I A’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of WPCAU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday.

