Independence Holdings Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 6th (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Independence’s (NASDAQ:ACQRU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 6th. Independence had issued 43,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $435,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ ACQRU opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Independence has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACQRU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence during the first quarter valued at about $25,000,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth about $24,866,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth about $20,110,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth about $20,000,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the second quarter worth about $19,597,000.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

